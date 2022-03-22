HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Attorneys have accused a Lowcountry gas station of hiring a private investigator to follow Alex Murdaugh’s sons after the deadly 2019 boating accident.

Attorneys say the reason for the hire was to push the blame off the company. The motion filed also alleges the investigator actually bought alcohol for Paul Murdaugh after the boat accident. He was underage at the time.

It centers around the findings documented by this private investigator.

A judge overheard the hearing held last week and is expected to rule whether the private investigator’s findings should be made public.

Paul Murdaugh was charged with boating under the influence. Parker’s is a party to the case because Paul purchased alcohol at the gas station prior to the crash.