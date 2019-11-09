Attorney: Charges dropped for Hinesville city manager accused in university sex scandal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The charges of pandering and solicitation of sodomy against Hinesville’s city manager have been dropped, according to his attorney.

Kenneth Howard was one of seven people named in a months-long investigation into allegations that a former assistant to the president of Fort Valley State University provided them with prostitutes in 2017 and 2018.

According to Howard’s attorney, C. Joel Osteen, all charges against him have been dismissed:

Mr. Howard denied any wrongdoing from the beginning of this case and pled not guilty requesting a jury trial. After a review of the GBI’s file it was clear that Mr. Howard was not guilty of any crime and as a result the D.A. offered a resolution that affords Mr. Howard complete and immediate exoneration with a dismissal of all charges. Mr. Howard has maintained his innocence from the beginning and maintains his innocence today. Osteen Law Group

Howard, who was appointed as city manager in January 2018, remained in his position throughout the investigation.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service