Atlanta Public Schools to require masks, will local schools follow?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All Atlanta Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks come Aug. 5, the district announced Thursday.

Officials cited the spread of the Delta variant, guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and age of those eligible to receive the vaccine as key considerations in the mandate.

WSAV News 3 is checking in with local school districts on plans for the upcoming school year.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, at this time, masks are expected to be optional for students and staff. A spokesperson said that could be subject to change depending on local transmission rates.

The Bulloch County School District said mask-wearing will not be required in the upcoming school year.

This article will be updated as more responses from school districts are received.

Back in May, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order restricting school districts across the state from mandating masks.

The governor said staff and students could choose to wear masks or be encouraged to do so, but schools couldn’t enforce it.

However, the order is worded to say local school districts can’t “rely on the Public Health State of Emergency as a basis for requiring students or workers to wear a face covering.”

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 prevention in schools promotes vaccination for those who are eligible, mask-wearing indoors by individuals 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated and maintaining social distance of at least 3 feet.

The vaccine is available to children ages 12 and older. Safety and efficacy testing is underway in those younger than 12.