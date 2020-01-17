Atlanta family says former Tybee officer was ‘rogue’; now he’s facing charges

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – There are new developments in the case of a former Tybee Island Police officer accused of roughing up members of an Atlanta family.

The incident happened back in July as the family was leaving the beach with their service dog.

The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office indicted Deandre Taylor on charges of simple battery, false imprisonment and making a false statement to police.

Arynne Keeley and her father were arrested by Taylor on July 16. According to a police report, it all began with a complaint about Keeley’s service dog.

Keeley said the officer was verbally aggressive and then things got physical.

“He said ‘Who do you think you’re yelling at? Who do you think you’re yelling at?’ and then throws [my father] on the ground,” Keeley told News 3 back in July.

The indictment states Taylor had no basis to arrest Keeley and her father.

“He was rogue, it was the most insane thing I had ever seen in my life. I was just begging for another officer to get there so they could just have some sort of control,” said Keeley in July. “He had no self-control — he refused to call back up.”

The days following the incident, Keeley had visible bruises. According to the indictment Taylor forced Keeley’s torso onto a hot car, burning her skin.

It also states that he got aggressive with her father and then told investigators they never made physical contact.

“I had headaches for a few weeks after that because my head hit the ground really hard, it took a long time for the bruises and the soreness to heal,” said Keeley. “I am really grateful that he’s not working as a police officer anymore, that was kind of like my main concern.”

Keeley and her father faced charges after the incident, but shortly after they were dropped by the D.A.’s office.

“Then they called us and asked if since our charges were dropped if we wanted to press charges,” said Keeley.

The family now has a pending civil suit against the city of Tybee Island.

News 3 reached out to Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen but he would not comment on pending litigation.

Taylor is facing six charges, three of which are felonies.