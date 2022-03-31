BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — An Atlanta-based drug supplier was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for his involvement in a south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Southern District of Georgia, 31-year-old Kayode Davis was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison. Davis was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute

To distribute 50 grams or more of meth and a quantity of heroin

“It is a credit to the hard work of our law enforcement partners that all eight defendants in this drug-trafficking conspiracy pled guilty to their crimes and are being held accountable,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Our office is committed to removing criminal drug traffickers and their attendant violent activities from our communities.”

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found Davis responsible for supplying drugs to gang-related drug traffickers in Glynn, Liberty, Long and Wayne counties in 2019. Estes said at least one overdose death from fentanyl was linked to drugs sold by conspirators — including some in the Bloods street gang.

Seven others in the conspiracy were each sentenced to terms, some reaching up to 141 months in federal prison.

“This conviction and sentence would not have been possible without the hard work of our partners at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “Mr. Davis and his conspirators were a large supplier of illegal narcotics in Southeast Georgia and will now spend the next decade or more in federal prison for their crimes.”