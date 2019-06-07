Athletes learn about accountability and responsibility at Cam Newton 7 on 7 tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Cam Newton Foundation 7 on 7 tournament started with a pep talk today.
Athletes from more than 20 high schools in Savannah, the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry and Atlanta have a chance to show the Carolina Panthers quarterback their skills this weekend and learn important life lessons at the same time.
Jason Salina, Deputy DA for Cobb County, talked to participants about domestic violence Friday morning.
He discussed accountability and responsibility and encouraged the athletes to make good decisions.
