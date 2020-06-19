At council’s request, Bloomingdale mayor plans to resign over controversial Facebook posts

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier says he plans to resign Friday at the request of the entire city council.

Earlier this week, Rozier shared a controversial post about “privilege” on Facebook, outraging residents in his city.

“I reposted it without thinking about the times we’re living in right now with so much unrest,” the mayor told News 3.

“Privilege is living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a water bill,” the Facebook post states, in part, “where rising property taxes and rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table.”

Many viewers reached out to News 3 expressing their disappointment in the mayor’s comments.

“The council made the call that they feel is for the best,” Rozier said.

Thursday night’s council meeting was canceled, but members issued the following statement shortly after:

The Bloomingdale City Council and Administration is aware of the Facebook post made by Mayor Ben Rozier on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and its reaction by the general public. The Bloomingdale City Council wishes to state collectively that this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his action alone. We in no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor. It is unfortunate that Mayor Rozier’s posts on Facebook has caused this set of circumstances and ill will in our beloved community. In no way does this reflect the ideals and values of the City of Bloomingdale or the Bloomingdale City Council. Based on the actions of Mayor Ben Rozier, the entire City Council has respectfully requested that Mayor Rozier tender his resignation immediately.

“I just didn’t think and it’s cost me a job that I really love,” Rozier said. “I love living here in Bloomingdale and I have a lot of respect for the citizens that have elected me.”

Still, the mayor said he feels it’s best to let someone “that can better lead our city toward the future” to take his place.

“I don’t want to shed a negative light on anyone and I just want to apologize for the post to anybody that I have offended,” Rozier said.

