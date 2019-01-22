Astros outfielder, Effingham County native Josh Reddick has Spider-Man-themed Georgia wedding

Copyright by WSAV - All rights reserved

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - You didn't need much of a Spidey sense at Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick's wedding to realize that the ballplayer has an affinity for a certain web-slinging superhero.



KTRK-TV reports the Effingham County native, Reddick, married Georgette 'Jett' Elkins at the Jekyll Island Club Resort on Saturday during a Spider-Man-themed wedding.

Reddick posted a video from his reception on his Instagram.



Famous for wearing a Spider-Man shirt under his baseball jersey, Reddick wore a Spider-Man vest under his suit.