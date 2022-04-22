EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant district attorney accidentally shot himself inside a Georgia courthouse earlier this month.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said Matthew Breedon accidentally shot himself in his upper leg on April 4. Breedon’s gun accidentally discharged as he was pulling out his personal gun to show it to fellow Assistant District Attorney, Ian Heap.

The pair had been discussing purchasing a new gun — the exact model Breedon was carrying — prior to the shooting.

Heap asked to see it and as Breedon was removing it from his holster, the pistol discharged. Breedon initially requested Heap not to call 9-1-1 but later collapsed on the floor, prompting Heap and another to call police, ECSO said.

Police returned Breedon’s gun to him at the conclusion of the investigation. The case was declared inactive and no files were charged, ECSO said.