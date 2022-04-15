SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in some Northeast and Midwestern cities, concerns over a potential surge are starting to mount in the Coastal Empire.

Thankfully, numbers continue to remain low here at home.

“Thankfully, right now for our communities hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain flat. We are hearing about folks being diagnosed at urgent cares and through their primary care providers maybe increasing just a slight bit at the end of this week, but that said, we have not seen a significant rise in our number of hospitalizations,” explained Dr. Stephen Thacker, Infectious Disease Specialist at Memorial Health.

Currently, only four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chatham County, all of whom are adults.

According to Memorial Health’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Thacker, a surge in cases could be heading our way in the coming weeks.

“I think we should be worried just like we saw the rise in the UK and other nations outside of our borders as a sign of things that could come. We have seen a rise in cases in a lot of our Northeastern states and Midwest states as well. You know, there’s a chance and I honestly fully expect that we’ll see some increase in cases here in the southeast in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Thacker.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, there have been just over 150 positive cases reported in Chatham County over the last two weeks.

For Dr. Thacker, the question remains, just how would another potential surge affect our day-to-day lives?

With many restrictions dialed back and quarantines shortened in recent months, future surges could look a bit different than those of the past.

“What I think’s different as we move forward is that we have a lot more tools available to us, to one, be proactive and preventative with vaccines to protect us but also, how to keep people healthy and well in the outpatient setting if they do get sick from COVID-19 with better access to oral antiviral treatments if someone does prove to have COVID-19,” Thacker said.

Friday is the last day Georgia will report daily COVID-19 statistics. Moving forward, they will transition to reporting cases on a weekly basis as cases continue to be minimal across the state.