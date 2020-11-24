As COVID-19 cases rise, Mayor Johnson urges Savannah to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly press conference Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Johnson again began his press conference addressing violence in Savannah. He said there was another overnight homicide and police are still investigating. He did not give any further details.

The mayor asked the public to go to law enforcement when they see violence and crime happening in their community. He said he wants to work to implement programs, such as the old Savannah Impact Program, that will address violence in the city.

Johnson then discussed the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, again asking the community to avoid large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He encouraged the public to only celebrate within their own household and suggested virtual family dinner. He said he plans to Zoom with his relatives on Thursday instead of gathering in-person.

Coronavirus cases in Chatham County are on the rise. Johnson said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 16.2%, up from 11.9% just one week ago.

The mayor again encouraged everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

Johnson said the City of Savannah’s 2021 budget is in the works. Public hearings for the budget have been rescheduled to Dec. 10.

He also reminded anyone not yet registered to vote in the Georgia Senate runoff races to do so. The deadline to register is Dec. 7.

The mayor wrapped up his prepared remarks announcing that he has been selected as a presidential elector for President-elect Joe Biden. There are 16 across the state of Georgia, and Johnson said he is “elated.”

