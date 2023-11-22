BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — As the cold weather approaches, many of us look forward to making sure our homes are warm and cozy. However, before you plug up that space heater firefighters urge you to make sure you’re being careful.

Last year there were more than 300,000 house fires that killed nearly 3,000 people. Firefighters say it’s the most dangerous time for house fires across the country.

In Beaufort County, the Burton Fire District said a big cause of home fires is space heaters. Before you plug yours into the wall make sure it’s at least three feet away from everything.

“Clothing, curtains. Also, another thing that we do see around this time of year, we see a higher use of candles, decorative candles, things like that,” said Veronica Gutierrez, Burton Fire District Firefighter and EMT. “We want to ensure that if we have a candle setting on a table that we have at least a foot from the distance of whatever is on that table.”

Also, firefighters say you shouldn’t plug your space heaters into extension cords. If you use extension cords for decorations, make sure you’re using the right voltage.

However, before you do anything go around your house and make sure your smoke alarms are working.

“Check them once a month, push the button until it beeps,” Gutierrez said. “Change your clocks, change your batteries. Now they’ve actually come out with alarms that have a ten-year fixed battery in them. So once they’re up, they’re good for ten years and all you have to do is just a general maintenance on them, making sure that they’re clean and checking them monthly.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of home fires are thanks to cooking.

In the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, many people this Thanksgiving will deep fry their turkeys.

If you do so, firefighters urge you to be extremely careful. You’ll want to be outside and at least fifty feet away from your home.

“Never fry a frozen turkey, let it thaw several days beforehand and put it in your fridge and give it time to thaw out,” said Justin Taylor, Statesboro Fire Prevention Chief. “Make sure that you pre-fill your pot, maybe like some water just to kind of check out to make sure your oil level’s right. A lot of people put too much oil in there and when they drop the turkey down in there, the oil will start spilling over the sides and that’s where you get your oil catching on fire.”

Burton Fire District said if you’re elderly or need help checking your smoke alarms give them a call at 843-255-8011. They’ll come to you to make sure your home is safe.