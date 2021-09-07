As bus drivers continue protest, SCCPSS warns of possible delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham County Public school Systems (SCCPSS) school bus drivers continued a protest Tuesday morning in Savannah.

The group of dozens of drivers are speaking up against the district’s handling of health and safety when it comes to transportation.

As a result of the protest, SCCPSS morning routes were affected.

SCCPSS sent out the following message:

“Due to staff shortages, some bus routes may be delayed this morning. 45 drivers are out today. All transportation staff and other personnel who have clearance to drive are working to cover routes. Parents should be prepared for the possibility of delays. SCCPSS apologizes for the disruption the absence of these drivers may have caused to certain routes. The district continues to work to maximize all available resources to ensure on time arrivals.”

This story is ongoing. WSAV will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest online and on-air.