‘Art and Oysters’ to benefit treasured historic site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some of the most talented artists in the area are donating their talents to support one of Savannah’s most treasured historic sites.

It’s part of an annual event called Art and Oysters and it benefits the Pin Point Heritage Museum on Savannah’s Moon River.

It’s a former oyster and crab factory that was central to Gullah Geechee culture in the area.

Artists including Bellamy Murphy, Catherine Lovett and Ken Voss have donated artwork for the auction.

The event is happening Thursday at the museum from 6 to 9 p.m.

Bellamy Murphy

Catherine Lovett

Painting by Ken Voss

Tickets are $40 for Coastal Heritage Society members, $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Lowcountry fare and an oyster roast are included in the ticket prices.

To learn more about the Coastal Heritage Society and all the sites it operations, click here.