Arson not suspected in West 37th Street fire, investigator says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The cause of a fire that left two homes and a church severely damaged Sunday has yet to be determined, but according to Savannah Fire Rescue, arson is not suspected.

Chief Fire Investigator Fred Anderson, with Savannah Fire, said Tuesday that there is not enough evidence remaining at 306 W. 37th St., where the fire originated, for investigators to analyze.

“However, based on investigative interviews and eye-witness reports, arson is not suspected at this time,” Anderson added.

Back of the three structures that caught fire Sunday night (WSAV Alex Bozarjian)

Authorities responded to the fire at 306 W. 37th St. around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to find that the residence was fully engulfed in flames and had spread to neighboring properties: a home at 308 W. 37th St. and First Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Savannah Fire said the structures were all vacant at the time and no one was injured.

On Monday, Savannah’s Code Compliance Department received reports recommending the emergency demolition of the home where the fire originated and the church.

City officials told News 3 they were waiting for property owners to sign waivers on the demolition.

First Metropolitan Baptist Church on Monday after fire (WSAV Alex Bozarjian)