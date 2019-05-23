Arrest made in Hampton County homicide

Hampton County Sheriff's Office

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Authorities in Hampton County have made an arrest in the homicide of an elderly man.



The Hampton County Sheriff's Office has charged Dante William Jones, 24, of Hampton, with Strong Arm Robbery and Murder in the death of 85-year-old Harry Richard Pope.



On Tuesday, May 21, HCSO responded to 8000 Pocotaligo Road on the report of a larceny and assault that occurred at that location. Pope later died from injuries sustained in the attack.



The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's (SLED) Crime Scene Unit was also called in to assist with the investigation.