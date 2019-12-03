Arraignment set for woman accused of running local puppy mill

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman accused of keeping dozens of German Shepherds living in their own filth is expected in court next week.

Angela Powell is set to be arraigned in Montgomery County on 25 counts of misdemeanor Cruelty to Animal charges.

Earlier this year, viewers reached out to News 3 about an apparent puppy mill in both Montgomery and Candler counties run by Powell.

She was arrested in January after the dogs were found in what investigators called deplorable conditions.

Since then, several rescue groups helped rescue more than 100 dogs from the properties.

Most recently, prosecutors granted a continuance in Powell’s case as the defense waited for documents from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.