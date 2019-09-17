Army Corps expected to move forward with oxygen system, dredging

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A plan from the Army Corps of Engineers to inject oxygen into the Savannah River as a part of the harbor deepening will apparently move forward.

The outer harbor dredging was completed in 2018, but dredging of the Savannah River has not started due to legal action from some years ago.

A number of plaintiffs, including environmental groups, wanted to ensure dredging for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project wouldn’t harm fish or marine life in the river.

They have since said they won’t take additional legal action to stop the dredging.

Last month, the Corps released test results on its $100 million Dissolved Oxygen System. The agency said it proves it can dredge the river and provide needed oxygen to fish.

Environmental groups had until last week to say if they would keep pursuing the case in court. Now, they say they won’t, adding that they will continue to monitor the oxygen system.

The corps has promised the dredging of the river could begin this fall.

READ MORE: Army Corps touts new report on oxygen plants, says it’s proof dredging can proceed