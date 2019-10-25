Armstrong campus: Georgia Southern student shot, police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Police investigate the shooting of a Georgia Southern student that may be linked to gunfire Thursday night on the Armstrong campus.

According to Georgia Southern University, campus police received a report of possible gunshots about midnight in the University Crossing complex on the Armstrong campus. Due to the possibility of an ongoing threat, an Eagle Alert was issued.

Officials say shortly after the original report, officers received a separate report of a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Investigators determined the two reports were related, and that there did not appear to be any further threat on campus.

The victim is a student and is currently being treated for his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call University Police.

