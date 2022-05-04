SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A group of students from two schools in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System(SCCPSS) were named winners in the annual online Stock Market Game Spring 2022 Competition.

The Stock Market Game is a simulation operated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation for Investor Education and coordinated by the Georgia Council on Economic Education.

Students in grades 4-12 invest a virtual $100,000 for 10 weeks in real stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. At the end of the 10 weeks, teams with the highest total equity are eligible for a variety of prizes and awards. The Spring 2022 trading session began February 7 and ended April 15.

An 8th grade team from Mercer Middle School won in their grade for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District.

Team members in attached photo from left to right are Mavelyn Cardona Morales, Kamira Johnson, and Daneida Reyes Cuenca.

Mavelyn Cardona Morales, Kamira Johnson, and Daneida Reyes Cuenca had the highest total equity, based on the stocks purchased, out of all the 8th grade teams competing in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District. About 30 Mercer Middle school students participated in the online Stock Market Game Spring 2022 competition this year.

A team of three students, Amari Conner, Maiya Hinton, and Samuel Huff, from Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School placed first within the Congressional District, and also first in the state of Georgia for their grade out of 2,901 teams. The winning team members entered the game as part of their Financial Literacy class. A Woodville Tompkins team also took second place in their grade at the finish of the 10-week state-wide game.

Pictured in the photo are winning team members Amari Conner, Maiya Hinton, and Samuel Huff.

The winning teams will be recognized by the Georgia Council on Economic Education in a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Congratulations to the winning teams!