Area Kroger stores hire thousands of new employees amid coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Local Kroger stores have hired thousands of new employees amid the coronavirus, the company says.

The Kroger Atlanta Division, which includes Kroger stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, has hired over 7,800 new workers since March 13, when Kroger expedited its hiring process. Across the country, the Kroger Family of Companies has hired 100,000 new workers.

“We are excited to welcome our new associates, many of which are from the hardest-hit sectors such as the hospitality industry,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “And we have even more great news to share – many of these new hires are remaining with Kroger family.”

In March, Kroger formed employment partnerships with local, regional and national businesses to create a shared-resource model that temporarily flexes employees to Kroger roles, to help the food supply chain. The company says current partners include Frisch’s, Marriott International, McLane Foodservice, Shamrock Foods, Sodexo, SodexoMAGIC, Sysco, Thunderdome Restaurant Group, US Foods, Waffle House and more.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division currently has an additional 500 job openings to fill. Candidates may apply at jobs.kroger.com.