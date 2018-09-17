Area emergency planners meet to discuss hurricane preparedness Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) - Leaders from around the Coastal Empire met on Monday to discuss hurricane preparedness.

Rep. Buddy Carter invited representatives from each of the 1st Congressional District's Emergency Management agencies, as well as a representative from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, to participate in the discussion.

Representatives from several agencies talked about lessons learned from previous hurricanes and best practices moving forward.

Tonight at 5 & 6 on News 3, WSAV will share emergency planners' takeaways from the gathering. Tune in on-air or online at wsav.com/livestream.