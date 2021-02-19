Area counties expect flooded roads through weekend

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – Heavy rains caused some area schools to shut down Friday, largely due to road flooding concerns.

Officials in Tattnall, Toombs and Evans counties say the less than favorable conditions will continue into the weekend.

But the rising rivers and impassable roads come with the territory for some living in low-lying areas of the Coastal Empire.

“Well, you know, this is country down here. People like to get back in the woods to they self, and don’t have to be bothered with nobody else,” said Calvin Bacon, a resident of Evans County.

There, along Highway 280, many side streets are washed out. Water was so high on one property, the owner would likely have to use a boat to get in and out through the weekend.

“Right now, there’s basically very little we can do,” said Tattnall County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Walt Rogers.

“The roads are in such bad shape,” he added. “You can’t get out and plow roads. You can’t haul dirt in to fix these washouts.”

In Tattnall County, road closures started Thursday near the Ohoopee River. By Friday, there were only more closures.

“With the amount of water that’s flowing through, a lot of the drains that we use are backed up by beaver dams and things like that that don’t allow water to flow freely through as it should,” Rogers said.

Long-term solutions may be on the horizon, but for now, more waiting as the water runs downstream.

“Oh yeah, it’s gone get higher,” Bacon said. I’ll tell you what, you can check it now. In the morning it’ll be a little higher because the water hasn’t come down yet.”