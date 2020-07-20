Aquatic Center to open after renovations with COVID-19 guidelines in place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Pool renovations are now complete and the Aquatic Center will be opening Tuesday, the Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department announced.

New guidelines will be in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading and to keep staff and visitors safe.

The recreation department says initially, only lap swimming or forward motion exercise will be allowed for individuals 16 years of age or older.

Lanes will be available for an hour and a half of swimming with a reservation.

Other programs will be phased in the coming weeks, such as recreational swimming water aerobics, swim lessons and swim teams.

Hours of operation starting Tuesday are as follows:

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Read through the center’s COVID-19 guidelines:

Lanes will be limited to one person or one family of up to four persons living in the same household.

Reservations are available to individuals 16 years of age and older.

Lane use for lap swimming or forward motion exercise use only.

When making reservations please be considerate of others and make sure to fulfil your reservation. Repeat no shows will lose their ability to make advanced reservations.

Regular fees will apply, if you have a membership or punch card and prefer to use it, we will reinstate your account. All punch cards and pre-paid memberships will be extended the amount of time we were closed.

Reservations are limited to one person, per day, per time slot, (you may not rent a lane for the whole day, or all the lanes for one timeframe).

If you choose not to come back at this time, we will keep your membership or punch card frozen until we resume operations that are more similar to those prior to COVID-19.

No spectators, coaches, or any other deck patrons permitted on the deck at this time.

Please reduce the number of personal items you bring into the CCAC, lockers will not be available for use at this time, to limit your locker room use please come and go in your bathing suit.

Masks or face coverings are required while in the facility, except for when swimming in the pool.

For more information visit the Aquatic Center’s website here.