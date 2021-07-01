Apprenticeship program aims to advance culinary workforce in Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Teddy Thompson signed the dotted line Thursday to become a youth culinary apprentice at the Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort.

The Hilton Head High School rising senior is the first teen to join the new program aimed at creating a well-trained local workforce.

“The workforce issue has gotten worse every year around Hilton Head Island, the Lowcountry and beyond. This apprenticeship program will be an essential tool to help turn that around,” stated Palmetto Dunes Chief Operating Officer Brad Marra.

The program is made possible through a partnership between the Technical College of the Lowcountry, the Beaufort County School District and Apprenticeship Carolina.

“They could take them from zero percent to 100 percent proficiency. They are training their own people the way they want them to be trained,” said Nicole Bentley, consultant at Apprenticeship Carolina.

The program hopes to place 10 high school students from Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the dual enrollment program in the next year, allowing them to train and go to class at the same time.

“A medical student would start off earlier to make sure they got time to plan everything out, so why not in other career paths?” said Thompson.