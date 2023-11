APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — According to a social media post, students and faculty are mourning the loss of an Appling County High School student who passed away this week.

The small community showed support over Facebook for family and friends of the student. Brantley County Bands stated that “the Appling County Pirate Brigade lost a member of their band” and showed support by saying, “We are one band family.”

This is a developing story.