Applications now open for Hampton County disaster relief fund

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Four months after a deadly EF4 tornado hit Hampton County, residents can apply for assistance through the the Hampton County Assistance Fund.

The deadly tornado hit Hampton County on April 13, killing five people and destroying 58 homes. Nearly 150 homes were damaged, and repair costs exceed $5 million.

In response to the disaster, Hampton County citizens formed a long-term recovery group to help their neighbors. The Hampton County Assistance Fund was established in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, a non-profit organization. The fund is a co-operative body made up of representatives from faith-based, non-profit, government, business, and other organizations within the Hampton County community.

Fund organizers are still working to reach their $500,000 goal.

The Hampton County Assistance Fund board says it will will provide the available funds to residents in a fair and equitable way and will work to help as many people as possible.

Factors such as income, family size, elderly/disabled, insurance coverage, and prior assistance received will be taken into consideration in an attempt to prioritize applications. All applications will be considered, and any extenuating circumstances will be taken into account.

Applicants must provide the necessary documentation with their application in order to receive fund approval.

Residents can apply HERE or by e-mailing hc.assistancefund@gmail.com.

Applications must be received by Friday, Oct. 23 to be considered.

“We are blessed to be able to provide support to the families across our Hampton County community,” said Wendy Jarrell, Co-Chair for Hampton County Assistance Fund. “The generosity of our community will benefit the families who need it most. We know that we won’t be able to meet every need of every resident but we are confident that we will be able to make significant contributions to assisting the many affected residents of Hampton County.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Hampton County Assistance Fund can do so via one of the options below.