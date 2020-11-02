Applications now open for COVID-19 relief for small business owners in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Grant applications are now available to local, small business owners who may have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Statesboro.

The $75,000 relief fund, established by Statesboro’s mayor and city council, will be administered by Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG). The maximum amount of assistance available to qualifying business owners is up to $5,000.00.

Applications will be accepted from Nov. 2, through Nov. 13 at 5:00 p.m.

The small business relief fund is one of three funds created by Statesboro’s mayor and city council to provide relief to the community amidst the ongoing pandemic. During its council meeting on Oct. 20, the Statesboro city council voted to establish a $250,000 COVID relief program. The program is being funded by federal CARES ACT funds the City of Statesboro received in August 2020 and will benefit the small business fund, rental/mortgage fund, and utility assistance fund.

Applications for rental, mortgage, and utility assistance will be available on Monday, Nov. 9.

Of the $250,000 allocated for the relief program, $75,000 has been designated for small business assistance, $100,000 for rental/mortgage assistance, and $75,000 for utility assistance.

For more information regarding how to apply for COVID-19 relief assistance, visit www.statesboroga.gov/relief.