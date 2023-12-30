RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Two families are displaced and in need of donations after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a Richmond Hill apartment complex.

According to the Richmond Hill Fire Department, the balcony of an upstairs unit at Ashton Apartments caught fire around 2 p.m., spreading to the living room.

Crew members responded within minutes and the fire was put out quickly, officials said.

courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department

courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department

courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department

courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department

A family of four living in that unit and two adults living in a unit below are displaced with their apartments sustaining water damage.

The two families have been put in contact with the American Red Cross.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Hill Fire Department is accepting donations for the family. The following items are needed:

BOY (age 10): shirt size 10/12; shoe size 4.5y or 5y; pants size 10/12; his bike was destroyed, likes Pokemon, needs pajamas too

GIRL (age 12): shirt size adult large or XL; shoe size 8; pant size L/XL – 12; art supplies were destroyed, likes stones & crystals, needs pajamas too

ADULTS: woman small adult shirt size; 6.5/7 shoes; pant size 2; medium shirts; 31/30 mens pants

PETS (two dogs & 1 cat): Dog food (allergic to chicken), cat food, and cat litter & litter box

Socks, sweatshirts & pajamas needed

Blankets & towels

Personal care items

School supplies (backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks)

Items can be dropped off at Station 1 (9964 Ford Avenue); leave them on the bench out front if crews are responding to a call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.