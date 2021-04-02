‘Another tragic day’: Local lawmakers react to Capitol incident

U.S. Capitol Police and National Guard soliders patrol near the U.S. Capitol after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/AP) – A Capitol Police officer has been killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife.

The suspect died at a hospital. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman did not identify the slain officer or suspect on Friday afternoon. Authorities said the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess.

It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Local lawmakers are weighing in on Twitter:

God Bless them as we mourn yet another senseless death and injury. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2021

I’m heartbroken over the passing of the Capitol police officer who lost their life fighting to keep us safe. We owe these strong men and women so much for their sacrifice. My prayers are with the entire force and their loved ones. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 2, 2021

As we await more information about today’s attack at the Capitol, I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer William “Billy” Evans whose life was lost today. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) April 2, 2021

I'm devastated to learn one of our brave Capitol Police Officers was killed in today’s attack. Please join me in keeping their family and colleagues in your hearts. https://t.co/JinqQcSyGq — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 2, 2021