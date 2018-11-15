Another arrest made for juror intimidation in Rebecca Foley murder case

Yusef Omar Sanders

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person charged with making threats against a juror involved in the Rebecca Foley and James Pastures murder trial.



Yusef Omar Sanders, age 47, is charged with Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (O.C.G.A. 16-5-4). Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office arrested Sanders on Nov. 15 following the execution of a warrant issued by Judge Louisa Abbott of the Superior Court of Chatham County’s Eastern Judicial District. Sanders is currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center



Additional charges were also filed against Ann Marie Carpenter, age 48, and Rodderick Demoine Parrish, age 43, previously arrested and detained for making threats against a juror involved in the same case.

Those new charges include Intimidation of a Juror (O.C.G.A. 16-10-97 (a)) and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Carpenter and Parrish are both still being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.