Anonymous donor covering adoption fees at Jasper Animal Rescue Mission

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Summer is a difficult time of year for many animal shelters, and one anonymous donor is hoping to change that for Jasper County’s only rescue.

In the past week alone, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission (JARM) has brought in 45 animals, bringing their total to more than 215.

Employees say it’s a daunting number when adoptions are slow and money is tight. But they are committed to their mission: no animal is turned away.

As a non-profit, less than half of JARM’s funding comes from counties and cities, making it hard when animals come in faster than they find homes.

“A good portion of our budget is donations from the public, so we rely heavily on that to keep our operating budget,” said JARM Executive Director Caitlyn Schake.

One anonymous donor is hoping to help with a considerable donation. From Friday, June 28 to Sunday, July 14, the donor will be sponsoring all adoption fees.

“All of our typical adoption requirements still apply so there is 5-page application, and then we either approve or disapprove same day,” explained Schake. “The animal is ready to go home same day as long as they are spayed or neutered.”

Interested in adopting? The animal shelter is located at 1352 Carters Mill Road Ridgeland.

Even if you aren’t looking to add a furry friend to your family, there are ways to help JARM. Visit their website for more information on donating supplies or funds or their Barkin’ Basement resale store.

You can also donate time by volunteering or attending scheduled events.