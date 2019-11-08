Annual Veterans Day Parade to impact downtown traffic Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Veterans Day parade is set for Monday morning in Savannah’s Historic District, causing traffic to be rerouted throughout the day.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday from the intersection of East Broad and Liberty Streets.

The staging area for the parade is from Park Avenue to Hall Street, between Drayton Street and Lincoln Street. These staging area streets will close to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. on parade day.

Parade route streets will close to traffic at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

The parade will travel north on Abercorn Street from Park Avenue, turn west on Liberty Street to Montgomery Street, north on Montgomery Street to Broughton Street, east on Broughton Street to E. Broad Street, and finally south on E. Broad Street to disband.

See the full parade route on the map below:

The streets above will remain closed until the parade is cleared.

No Parking Zone notices will be posted along the staging area and parade route by Friday evening. Any cars parked in No Parking Zones after 12:01 a.m. on Monday will be towed.

Any drivers traveling to locations north of Broughton Street should enter from either I-516 or President Street. Traffic will not be able to cross Broughton Street heading north until after the parade is cleared.

Cars traveling north from south of Broughton and east of Broad Street can also take Randolph Street to Bay Street to get to locations north of Broughton or west of MLK.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted until approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.

WSAV will be streaming Savannah’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade Monday morning. Watch it live HERE.