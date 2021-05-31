Annual Memorial Day ceremony held at Bonaventure Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Memorial Day ceremony at Bonaventure Ceremony happened Monday to remember fallen soldiers.

“We’re here today to honor service members and to remember the sacrifices that they made,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher, the featured speaker at the event.

The ceremony was held at Section O in Bonaventure, which serves as the Legionnaires Final Resting Place.

American Legion members alone are permitted to be buried in the plot.

“When I look at the names and the ages, it’s that they’re not forgotten,” said Doug Andrews, a U.S. Army Veteran. “I’m grateful for the number of people that turned out.”

Jimmy Ray, a member of American Legion Chatham Post 36, said a majority of the people in attendance had served in the military or had close family members who did.

“The worst thing that can happen to a veteran is to forget them,” said Ray on the importance of the holiday.

Those who served in the military say they used the ceremony as an opportunity to remember their fallen brothers and sisters.

Frank Mullis, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, says he thinks of two close friends he made during the war.

Both died in the line of duty.

“It brings a little closure temporarily. It makes me think about those people and I’m very grateful to live in this country” said Mullis.