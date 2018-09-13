Animal shelter looking for people to foster pets while storm passes Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A local pet rescue wants dozens of their animals to be safe from Florence.

Coastal Pet Rescue is currently looking for storm foster families who will take care of the pets this weekend.

The shelter has five dogs as well as several cats and kittens that need a safe place to stay.

"At the very least, everybody's out somewhere safe, we don't have to worry about volunteers coming in and caring for animals and putting themselves at risk," said Lisa Scarbrough with Coastal Pet Rescue. "If nothing happens then everybody gets Saturday off and then we'll see all of our animals back on Sunday."

The shelter is located on Thomas Avenue. If you'd like to help, call 912-228-3438.

You can visit their website here for more information on the rescue.