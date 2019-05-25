An Otis Redding Exhibit in Statesboro showcase more than just his career Video

STATESBORO, Ga., (WSAV) - A new exhibit at the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau center takes a closer look at Otis Redding's career.

The exhibit was put together by students in Georgia Southern University's museum studies course. It shows visitors part of Redding's career and memorabilia owned by him.

Brent Tharp, Ph.D., the professor of the students who set up the exhibit, said the students also wanted to showcase aspects about the singer that not everyone knows.

​​​ "When others of his mentors and musicians moved away he bought a 300-acre farm, which is still the family estate. He really had a close connection and wanted to stay and live all of his time here, so that's one of the things the students really wanted to highlight," Tharp said.

Redding also has a connection to Statesboro. He performed at Georgia Southern in the 1960s. His daughter went there and his grandson is a student there now. Tharp said ​​​​​​​small details like that can help visitors understand more.

" For people to really understand when visiting a new area what's unique food wise, musical traditions, religion-wise, culture and language wise...they need to know about that area. When things are becoming so homogeneous around the world... it's great to highlight these really unique things that each area has and understand what's important about that. That's what we really do in this space," Tharp said

Since the Redding exhibit has opened Tharp said it has been seen by a lot of visitors.

"It's not just catching the people coming in but it's bringing in new visitors entirely. Of course,Otis Redding is a real draw,"Tharp said.

The exhibit will be open through April 2020.