‘An extremely tough decision’ Search for missing firefighters to be suspended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/WTLV) – Officials announced early Thursday afternoon they will be suspending active search operations for two missing firemen who left Port Canaveral, Florida, last week and never returned.

“We had to make the extremely difficult decision to suspend the search at sundown,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun. “But when suspend a search we never stop operating.”

The search for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker will be suspended at sundown Thursday. Vlaun said the call was made due to the lack of new information and the decreased likelihood of success.

“It’s an extremely tough decision when you have a brother out there that you just can’t find,” said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) Chief Keith Powers.

McCluney is a member of JFRD and Walker is a firefighter in Fairfax, Virginia.

The search spanned over 105,000 square miles, twice the size of Florida, from Port Canaveral to New England. Savannah Fire Rescue and the Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol set out Thursday to aid in the search.

“In my 25-year-career with the U.S. Coast Guard I have never seen a larger search operation,” said Vlaun.

The wives and family members of the two firemen were brought in on Thursday morning and sat down with search and rescue planners to discuss the details of the search. There, the Coast Guard says that they answered questions and reassured them that just because they were stopping the active search, they were not going to stop looking.

“We’re still looking for Justin and Brian,” said Vlaun. “If we get any new information about them that will help restart (the search) process.”

Nonetheless, JFRD says that the wives and family members of Brian McCluney and Justin Walker are absolutely heartbroken.

“They’re heartbroken and I can’t say that I feel any different right now,” Powers said.

JFRD is still accepting donations as they access the needs of the family members and a $10,000 reward is being offered for any boater or pilot who finds McCluney and Walker.

