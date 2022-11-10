BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday, Gov. Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County.

The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring.

“It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce and economy that companies continually choose to further invest and expand their operations in the No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Kemp. “Norma Precision is already hiring hardworking Georgians on our coast, and this new facility will support healthy communities across the Savannah area. We look forward to the opportunities this creates for years to come.”

Norma Precision manufactured ammunition in the United States for 12 years as RUAG Ammotec USA. They will continue to develop and produce high-end ammunition to serve key markets in the hunting, sporting goods, optics, military, and law enforcement sectors.

“The past four years have been remarkable in terms of steady growth. With this expansion and focus on the Norma ammunition brand, we will continue to grow while better serving our customers and industry partners in the United States and abroad,” said Dr. Pietro Gusalli Beretta, President and CEO of Beretta Holding S.A. “I am pleased with all that Georgia has to offer to our company, and I am confident this long-term partnership will be mutually beneficial.”

Norma Precision’s new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate Centre III in Bryan County, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site.

Following completion of the new facility, operations from the Chatham County location will be moved to Bryan County. Current employees at the Chatham County facility will have the option to transfer to the new facility.

The company is currently hiring multiple positions and experience levels in manufacturing, distribution, HR, marketing, and sales. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the company can click here for more information.