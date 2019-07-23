Americold breaks ground in Effingham County Tuesday, promises 70 new jobs

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A groundbreaking Tuesday near I-16 comes with the promise of creating 70 new jobs in Effingham County.

Americold is building a state of the art cold storage facility. Americold CEO Fred Boehler says it will create more growth for the region.

The cold storage facility will be used for exports of frozen products, specifically chicken, in conjunction with the Port of Savannah.

Effingham County officials applauded the move, saying that Americold is acquiring the company PortFresh, which opened in 2017 and employs about 100 people.

Boehler says the new cold storage facility should be open by next year and said many of the jobs will be local hires. Boehler says that while some jobs will be clerical for example, others will be better paying positions in the warehouse or even in management.