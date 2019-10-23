America’s Second Harvest seeks food bank hosts as holidays approach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is looking for groups to host food drives before the holiday season arrives.

The organization is seeking companies, schools, churches and individuals to host food drives as soon as possible. Donation barrels and boxes are available for hosts to collect items in during a drive.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia said their shelves are nearly bare as winter approaches. They said they need canned protein, canned vegetables and fruits, peanut butter, cereal, pasta, granola bars and mac and cheese.

Anyone interested in hosting a food drive at their place of work, worship or in their neighborhood is asked to contact Paula Hall at 912-721-1798 or at phall@helpendhunger.org.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serves 21 counties in our area.