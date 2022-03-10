SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The American Red Cross is seeing its lowest amount of blood donations in more than a decade. For a limited time, the organization is resuming testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help patients with weakened immune systems.

“We’re hearing that hospitals are saying ‘Hey we’re looking back and trying to figure out more tools that we can approach this problem,’” says Evan Peterson a spokesperson for Red Cross of Georgia. “Help our patients and we want to start going back to understanding which blood you’re giving us has these antibodies in it.”

The American Red Cross provides roughly 40% of the nation’s blood supply and now hospitals around Georgia and the nation are in need of blood with COVID-19 antibodies for patients with weakened immune systems.

“Whether you know you have the antibodies in your system or not or you’re just looking to help a neighbor in need,” said Peterson. “Making a donation, donating your blood, donating your platelets is a vital contribution that cannot be over-emphasized enough.”

When it comes to any blood donation antibodies or not — the Red Cross typically likes to have a five-day supply of blood which is a supply level they haven’t seen in a long time.

“We’re currently at a four-day supply so we’ve bounced back quite a bit over the course of the pandemic, but we still have that urgent need for blood,” says Peterson.

Incentives are offered for those who can get in the chair and donate.

“We are offering to anybody who gets in the chair and makes a donation a $10 fanatics e gift card,” Peterson said. “So, this is something that will be electronic for you to spend however you want. By donating one time you’re entered in to win one of these is a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star game.”