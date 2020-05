An American Red Cross employee draws blood from a donor at a blood drive at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 14, 2016. The wing’s company grade officers council hosted the event as a way for unit members to give back to their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan […]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive this week at the Tanger Outlets in Savannah.

The blood drive will be at Suite 220 near Metro Diner on Friday and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Tanger.