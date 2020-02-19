American Heart Association prepares to raise awareness with Go Red for Women Luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Heart Association announced their preparations to host the Savannah Go Red for Women Luncheon on March 12th.

The luncheon takes place at the Plantation Club at the Landings on Skidaway Island.

The event helps support the American Heart Association’s national initiative to raise awareness of heart disease & stroke.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths in women per year nationally, killing one woman every 80 seconds.

The luncheon begins March 12th with a reception and silent auction at 11:00 a.m. followed by a seated note and keynote address from Dr. Karen Hanna, a cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Candler.

The event will also feature a fashion show.

For ticket or sponsorship information for the 2020 Savannah Go Red For Women Luncheon, please email Ansley.Howze@heart.org or visit SavannahGoesRed.heart.org.

WSAV is a proud sponsor.

