Amazon fulfillment center to open in Savannah area, governor announces

Aerial view of the site of a new Amazon fulfillment center in Savannah (Georgia Department of Economic Development)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to the Savannah area, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.

The approximately 640,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2022 on Pine Meadow Drive between the Hostess City and Pooler.

With it comes 1,000 full-time jobs, Kemp says. Employees will be tasked with packing and shipping orders with the help of robotics technology.

Prospective employees can sign up for job alerts on Amazon’s website or text AMAZON to 77088 for mobile alerts.

“Today is an exciting day to welcome the massive expansion of Amazon in Savannah,” said John Coleman, chairman of the Savannah Economic Development Authority Board of Directors. “With a strong regional workforce talent pipeline and some of the best infrastructure in the country, the Savannah Economic Development Authority stands ready to assist Amazon as they grow and thrive in Savannah.”

Rendering of a new Amazon fulfillment center in Savannah (Georgia Department of Economic Development)

The state’s first Amazon robotics fulfillment center opened in Stone Mountain this year.

“I appreciate Amazon’s continued commitment to creating well-paying e-commerce jobs for hardworking Georgians and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to the coastal region,” Kemp stated.

“Georgia’s connectivity, combined with smart planning and investment, has helped our state secure its spot as the No. 1 state for logistics and infrastructure and enhances our ability to attract major investments from world-renowned companies like Amazon,” the governor added.