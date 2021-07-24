Aluminum to-go cups approved for use in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah City Council approved a pilot program calling for the use of aluminum to-go cups.

The ordinance would allow businesses to sell aluminum to-go cups along with paper and plastic ones. City leaders said the change would help the environment, but Businesses will not be required to make them available.

“It’s important to note, no business, no business, no business is required to participate in this at all,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “If a business participates it’s because they want to and their relationship is with the plant directly and they can purchase it from the plant directly.”

Johnson said they’ve already heard from local businesses that are interested in purchasing the cups.