ALS engine improves Burton Fire’s medical service capability

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Burton Fire now has the equipment and training to improve medical services for people who don’t have easy access.

A man’s life was saved just this week after he fell 25 feet, in part, due to the Advanced Life Support (ALS) and fire engine put in service by the department.

“Time is tissue”, according to firefighters, meaning the more time it takes for patients to get medical treatment, the more danger they are in.

“There have been numerous times where getting on scene, being able to reverse an allergic reaction, taking care of a stroke situation, start an IV, do advanced medical trauma procedures in the field has been the difference between life and death,” explained Burton Fire Cpt. Daniel Byrne.

Last year, Burton Fire responded to 3,260 emergency calls and 64% of them involved a sick or injured person.