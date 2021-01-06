All SCCPSS students to remain in virtual learning after break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has again delayed its return to in-person instruction.

The district announced Wednesday that due to rising COVID-19 rates in the county, all students will remain in virtual learning starting Jan. 11 after the winter break.

“It was our hope that metrics would stabilize following the increase after the Thanksgiving break. Unfortunately, that has not proven to be the case,” SCCPSS stated.

Teachers will continue to teach from their classrooms unless approved for remote work by medical exemption.