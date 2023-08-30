HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Due to Hurricane Idalia making its arrival, the Hilton Head Island International Airport has canceled all flights today.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport remains open, but there have been some cancellations thus far.

SAV/HHI released the following statement Wednesday morning:

SAV remains open for all scheduled flights.

Many airlines have canceled flights for this afternoon Wednesday, 8/30 as Hurricane Idalia approaches our area. Passengers should continue to check with their airline regarding flight status before coming to the airport.