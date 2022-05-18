HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s a great way for kids to meet some of the young stars of the gridiron, learn a lot about football and life at the same time.

The All American Football Camp kicks off this weekend at Hilton Head Island High School. It allows kids from kindergarten through 8th grade to get some hands-on lessons from top college and pro stars and have some fun at the same time.

While the camp is about football skills, organizer BJ Payne says the kids learn a lot more than just how to block and tackle.

“You think it changes the kids who are out here every day. But it really changes the college guys and the NFL guys,” Payne said. “Dexter Lawrence says it all the time, he loves doing it for what it does for him. He gets to build a different relationship every year with different kids. If he wasn’t here he wouldn’t have that opportunity.”

The cost is $150 for the weekend. For more information on the camp, click or tap here.