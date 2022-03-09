HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to step away from his wife’s estate has landed him in more legal trouble.

The court-appointed co-receivers have filed a request to sanction Alex, saying that he is trying to violate an order that stops him from moving any of his money around to keep it from creditors.

In the document filed Wednesday, Peter McCoy and John Lay say that Alex’s “disclaimer of interest” filed this week is designed to violate the temporary injunction which they are supposed to oversee.

It continues by saying by making his son “Buster” the sole beneficiary “Buster’s debts would be less than those of Alex Murdaugh.”

“The assets from Maggie Murdaugh’s estate would be shielded from any of Alex Murdaugh’s creditors.”

That would include everyone involved in the six civil lawsuits pending against him.

This comes after Alex filed paperwork in Colleton County Probate Court.

In that document, Murdaugh states he “renounces, rejects and absolutely refuses” to accept any interest in Maggie Murdaugh’s estate.

That would include the family’s “Moselle” property, currently on sale for $3.9 million. That is the same place where Maggie and her son Paul were killed.

By law, if the court accepts his request, their only remaining son “Buster” would be the sole beneficiary.

The co-receivers say this was an “intentional violation of the Order” and are asking a judge to deny Alex Murdaugh’s request and grant whatever relief the court feels is necessary.